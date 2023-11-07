TSTT places customers at risk

File photo: TSTT House

THE EDITOR: Every time I think that our country has reached the bottom, something occurs that shows that the bottom is even further down for us.

The recent situation with the cyberattack at TSTT is an indication of how much further down the pit we can fall.

Imagine that this company, until it was pressed, not only failed to inform the public initially that it had been attacked by ransomware, but only admitted that customers' data were released after a media investigation. How low can one stoop?

In my opinion this is outright lying by omission. The company has placed all its customers at risk for scams, identity theft, etc, and it seems quite cavalier in its attitude.

The Government is always making new laws, so why isn't there legislation to hold a company to account when it fails to inform its customers that its data have been compromised?

I recently read in the media that there was a cyberattack on the South West Regional Health Authority. I am now wondering what has been hidden about that attack and if patient information has also been compromised.

TAMARA TYLA

Princes Town