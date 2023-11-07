Suspension vs expulsion: What you need to know

THE RECENT expulsion of a student from a secondary school stimulated quite a lot of discussions including among educators and members of the public, and rightly so. However, before we cast aspersions or arrive at erroneous conclusions, it is important for everyone to understand the conditions under which either suspensions or expulsions can occur.

The actions of suspending or expelling students from school may carry profound implications for both the students and the schools involved. This article delves into the nuances surrounding suspensions and expulsions in TT schools, highlighting what educators and stakeholders need to know.

The legal framework. Before we explore the key differences between suspension and expulsion, it is crucial to understand the legal framework underpinning these actions. The Education Act of 1966 and its amendments provide the statutory authority for schools to take disciplinary measures, including suspensions and expulsions. These measures are exercised in adherence to guidelines established by the Ministry of Education.

Suspension: A temporary measure (Education Act of 1966, sections 43-46). Suspension is a disciplinary action used when a student’s behaviours seriously disrupt the learning environment. Indeed, the act identifies “gross misconduct (that) may be considered injurious or dangerous to other pupils…or…attendance that is likely for any serious cause to have detrimental effect upon the other pupils.” Such suspension may last for up to a week. Any extension beyond a week must be sanctioned by the Minister of Education (section 44, 2 a).

The school’s administration has the responsibility for initiating the suspension process. A decision is taken after due consideration of the provisions established by the ministry. Once the decision to suspend is taken, parents are notified. The duration of the suspension is dependent on the severity of the infraction, details of which have been laid out in the National Schools Discipline Matrix. Interested people are advised to learn more by consulting the matrix, which is available online.

In cases of minor infractions, restorative practices are recommended. These are aimed at bringing about positive changes in students’ behaviour. Should those minor infractions be repeated despite interventions, they are then classified as major. Second offences are addressed through in-school suspension, while third offences lead to out-of-school suspension. Treating with instances of second and third offences also involves conferencing with parents.

Expulsion: A last resort. While suspension is temporary, expulsion is the most severe disciplinary action that can be taken against a student. It results in the permanent removal of the student from the school. Expulsions are considered a last resort when all other disciplinary measures have failed to address the student’s behaviour. It must also be noted that expulsion lies squarely within the remit of the Minister of Education as outlined in the Education Act of 1966, section 44 (2) (d).

Given the severity of expulsion, it is reserved for serious offences such as violence, drug-related incidents, or repeated and severe breaches of the school’s code of conduct. Due process characterised by careful consideration, consultation with relevant stakeholders, and adherence to legal requirements must be followed.

Given the foregoing, what are the implications for students and schools?

Suspensions and expulsions have distinct implications for both students and schools. While suspension allows students an opportunity for rehabilitation and reintegration into the school community, expulsion carries permanent consequences. Students who are expelled often face significant challenges in continuing their education, which may lead to long-term negative outcome. It is this tacit understanding that garnered the level of attention and discussion that followed the recent expulsion.

Moreover, for schools, the decision to suspend or have a student expelled is not taken likely. It involves a careful assessment of the student’s behaviour, the potential for rehabilitation, and the school’s duty to maintain a safe and conducive learning environment for all students. The reputation and image of the school are also at stake when such actions are taken.

While school suspensions and expulsions are cause for concern for all stakeholders, there is no gainsaying that they have a role to play in maintaining discipline in schools. However, it is also important to note that the time has certainly come to move the conversation and action beyond these practices to include proactive measures that can be initiated and sustained to address behavioural issues in school.

While in some quarters it may be perceived that these are school problems, from another vantage point these behavioural issues are society problems that must be addressed on a macro level.