Six cops assigned to Northern Division Task Force detained by PSB

Arouca Police Station -

Six officers, all assigned to the North Division Task Force, have been detained for questioning into allegations of misbehaviour at the Arouca Police Station on Tuesday.

A seventh officer, not yet detained, is also subject to an investigation by detectives from the Professional Standards Bureau.

Details of the allegations against the officers were not revealed but sources said the officers will be questioned by investigators before advice is sought from the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions.