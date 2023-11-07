Siparia girl, 5, left in car on the mend

The five-year-old girl who suffered severe dehydration after being locked in a car for two hours in Siparia on October 29 remained hospitalised up to Monday.

South Western Division police said the girl is set to be discharged "soon" as she was in "good health."

The police confirmed that no one had been charged and that the investigation was active.

Reports are the girl's mother, 41, left her in the care of a female relative to attend a funeral.

The relative had agreed to bring her daughter and other children to the funeral.

At around 4 pm, the mother saw the relative, but she did not see her daughter.

When she asked the relative for her daughter, she said she left the child in the vehicle.

The child was found unconscious and was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility. She was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

She was being treated for severe dehydration secondary to query heat stroke, query aspiration pneumonia, and query hypoxic brain injury.

WPC Parks is leading investigations.