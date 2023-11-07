Secondary Schools Football League to meet on CIC, Fatima incident

THE Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) will look into the matter where a physical altercation occured following a premier league match between St Mary's College (CIC) and Fatima College at the former's school ground in St Clair on Friday.

A video has been circulating in what appeared to be spectators after the match, which ended 1-0 in favour of Fatima. In the video, people are seen trying to resolve the matter by seperating those involved in the scuffle.

The matches on Friday were the last round of matches in the premier league.

Speaking to Newsday, SSFL president Merere Gonzales said there is no room for indiscipline in the league.

"The behaviour is not acceptable and at this point in time the SSFL, as a responsible league, is looking into the matter," he said.

Gonzales said sport must be done "in a spirit of fair play" and "good will."

"The league will try to deal with the matter in a timely manner."