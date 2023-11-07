Red Force's Super50 win over Barbados Pride – BRAVO: THIS IS FOR SUNIL

Kjorn Ottley drives through the covers against the Barbados Pride on Sunday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE - Angelo Marcelle

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force skipper Darren Bravo dedicated his squad’s 78-run CG United Super50 Cup victory over Barbados Royals on Sunday to team-mate and mystery spinner Sunil Narine, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday.

Narine also confirmed he will conclude his domestic 50-over career with this tournament.

Sent in to bat at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Bravo led his charges to 293/6 with a stellar, captain’s knock of 139 runs from 113 balls.

In reply, Narine showed mettle with an economical four-wicket haul (4/13) from 10 overs, which was instrumental in dismissing Barbados for 215, inside 47.2 overs.

On Narine’s efforts and exit from the domestic and international (West Indies) circuit, Bravo said he will be dearly missed.

“Superb performance each and every single time. He’s a man of few words and he lets his bowling do all the talking. In the team meeting today (Sunday), we said that we’re going out there and try to win it for Sunil Narine.

“He has done tremendously well and made a name for himself. As young players in this set up, they all look up to him. I’m happy for him, he’s a special player and is going to be missed.”

Sent in to bat, Red Force got a steady 65-run, opening stand from Kjorn Ottley (36) and Tion Webster (28) before Bravo arrived at number three to take charge.

He struck nine fours and seven sixes, reaching his half century off 46 balls before completing his ninth List A hundred off 94 balls in the 45th over. In the process, Bravo surpassed 6,000 career runs and moved his List A runs tally to 6,102.

On his performance, he said, “I think it was a good innings indeed. I knew I had to play a particular role for my team today. In team meetings we always speak about someone actually batting through the entire innings. Today was my day so I’m happy about that.”

“It was just a matter of believing in myself. I wasn’t trying to put myself under any unnecessary pressure. I knew as long as I survived throughout the innings it was going to get easier, and I would start to play my (type of) game. It was a tremendous innings, but most importantly I was happy to contribute to the team's win.”

Also getting on the score sheet was Nicholas Pooran and in-form all-rounder Yannic Cariah, who both scored 18. Jason Mohammed made 14 while Akeal Hosein made 12 and Terrance Hinds finished on 12 not out.

Topping the bowling for Barbados were Roston Chase (3/50) and Kemar Smith (2/46).

In their turn at the crease, Royals found it hard to construct long-standing partnerships as TT spinners wrecked their chase. Narine led the attack but Hosein (3/31), Khary Pierre (1/37) and Cariah (1/51) wrapped it up. Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took 1/38.

Top scoring for Barbados was Chase (48), Akeem Jordan (40) and Shamarh Brooks (33).

The result for Red Force saw them finish the preliminary stage unbeaten and remain atop the eight-team standings. After their previous match win, TT were confirmed a spot in the semi-finals, and will play Guyana in the first one on Wednesday, at Tarouba, from 1pm.

The other semi-final sees second ranked Leeward Islands take on Barbados on Thursday, at the same venue and time.

When asked what his team had done right, so far, this season, Bravo told Cricket West Indies media, “We play as a team, most importantly. Every time we go to a team meeting we identify where we went wrong in the previous game. There is a situation where we actually look at a player, in this case, and tell them exactly what is required or what he has done well.

“We are honest with each other and we are truly happy for each member’s success. That would have helped us along the way. In the toss, there's an added incentive (US$100,000) if you come first so the guys are probably happy right now.”

Summarised Scores

TT RED FORCE 298/6 – Darren Bravo 139, Kjorn Ottley 36, Tion Webster 28; Roston Chase 3/50, Kemar Smith 2/46 vs BARBADOS ROYALS 215 (47.2) – Roston Chase 40, Akeem Jordan 40, Shamarh Brooks 33; Sunil Narine 4/13, Akeal Hosein 3/31 – TT Red Force won by 78 runs.