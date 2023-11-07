Psychologist association appoints new board members

TTAP New Executive Board from Left to Right: Public Relations Officer Greisy Gonzalez,Treasurer Tiffany George, President Kelly Mc Farlane, Immediate Past President Charles Collier,Secretary Victoria Siewnarine-Geelalsingh and Assistant Secretary Gervan Arneaud. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Association of Psychologists (TTAP) has elected six new executive board members.

In a statement on Monday, TTAP said elections were held on October 29 and the successful candidates were elected through a voting process.

The new board members are: president Kelly McFarlane, vice president Charles Collier, secretary Victoria Siewnarine-Geelalsingh, assistant secretary Gervan Arneaud, treasurer Tiffany George and public relations representative Greisy Gonzalez.

McFarlane, speaking at the inauguration ceremony, said, "I am humbled to serve as your president, and I am excited about the journey that lies ahead.

"Together, we can strengthen our profession, elevate the importance of psychological well-being, and contribute to a healthier, more compassionate society.

"Let us remain committed to the principles of empathy, science, solidarity, duty, and collaboration that have always been at the core of our field and our association.

"Thank you for your trust, and I look forward to working with each of you to ensure a bright and inclusive future for psychology and for those whose lives we touch.”

TTAP provides resources, professional development opportunities and support to its members. The association collaborates with stakeholders, government agencies and the public to address mental health.