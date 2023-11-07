New smoke-free alternative for smokers

Sheldon Wood -

Philip Morris International (PMI) announced its new smoke-free Veev Now product as part of its global mission to encourage smokers to switch to better alternatives.

In a media release on November 2, general manager for Philip Morris, Sheldon Wood, said, "We provide a portfolio of innovative products that help adult smokers to switch if they do not quit tobacco and nicotine use all together. With the introduction of this smoke-free alternative, Veev Now, as the leading smoke-free products company in the world, (PMI) will lead the way in tobacco-harm reduction in TT.”

He said with the fast-paced advancements in science and technology, along with increased consumer demand for healthier alternatives, it led to the development of PMI's disposable vaping device, which emits 99 per cent fewer harmful chemicals than traditional cigarettes.

He acknowledges the Veev Now is not risk-free, but he contests that the product offers a better alternative for smokers.

“PMI is committed to responsible category leadership by adhering to stringent responsible marketing, our good conversion and sales practices, with engagement and education intended solely for adult customers who would otherwise continue to smoke or use other nicotine-containing products.”

Wood's said PMI is dedicated to responsible category leadership, ensuring responsible marketing practices and education aimed at adult customers who would otherwise continue smoking or using nicotine-containing products. In addition to providing alternative products, he emphasises the importance of responsible commercialisation and education about the risks of smoking.

Wood said TT is now part of PMI's vision to reduce cigarette smoke globally.