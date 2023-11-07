Man's body found after he was swept away by flood

A motorists manoeuvres his car through the flood waters. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

The body of a man who drowned after being swept away by floodwaters in Arima has been found.

The body was found in a river in O'Meara near the highway.

CCTV footage of the man being swept away by raging floodwater went viral on Tuesday.

In the footage, the man is seen attempting to grab onto a railing at the side of the drain as the muddy waters push him along.

Two men stopped their vehicle and tried to rescue him but he was forced under the waters again before they could get to him.

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Captain Vallence Rambharat, along with police and Local Government officials, were searching for the man on Tuesday morning.

His body was found at around 1 pm.