I did not say hide facts

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I refer to the letter to by W Dopson in the November 3 Newsday headed "Why hide truth about murders." The letter stated I wanted to “hide the facts from tourists.”

In the Oxford Dictionary the word “hide” means “put or keep out of sight.” I never stated that the murders in this country be put or kept out of sight. I, however, stated that articles relating to murders should be published inside the newspapers to help tourism.

ANTHONY J ARRINDELL

via e-mail