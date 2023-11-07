Energy Ministry meets with Malaysian-based energy company

File photo of Energy Minister Stuart Young listens closely to acting permanent secretary Sandra Fraser and permanent secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles. - Photo by Roger Jacob

The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) met with Malaysian-based energy company Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) at the MEEI head office in Port of Spain on Tuesday as part of a two-day knowledge sharing energy sector visit.

In a media release, the MEEI said officials from the ministry, including Energy Minister Stuart Young and permanent secretaries Penelope Bradshaw-Niles and Karinsa Tulsie, met with Petronas representatives including chief operating officer Adnan Zainol Abidin, senior vice president of LNG assets and senior general managers of strategy and business development Yusuf Abang Puteh, Yusof Abdullah and Mohd Aimran Mohammed.

On the first day of the visit, energy ministry officials gave an overview of TT’s energy sector with a focus on bid rounds, available blocks for exploration and production, the potential of deep water exploration and development, renewable energy and LNG production.

Representatives for major local energy sector companies including NGC president Mark Loquan, CEO of Heritage Petroleum Ltd Erik Keskula and Dr Vernon Platoo, the president of National Energy, also took the opportunity to meet with the Petronas delegation.

The release said the delegation will visit Atlantic LNG in Point Fortin on the second day.

“The two-day visit is the outcome of the minister’s travels to Vancouver, Canada in July, where he met with Abidin,” the release said. “It demonstrates the strong interest of international stakeholders in building relationships with TT, in particular with respect to the energy sector.”