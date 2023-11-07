El Do, Pt Fortin win Intercol matches on penalties

EL DORADO West Secondary and Pt Fortin East Secondary kept their composure to win matches from the penalty spot when the preliminary phase of the Coca Cola Boys Intercol competition kicked off on Monday.

The match between El Dorado and Five Rivers Secondary ended 4-4 after regulation time, but El Dorado was better from the penalty spot and advanced to the East zone quarter-finals later this week.

In the South zone, Siparia West Secondary progressed in the competition with a 3-0 win over Princes Town West Secondary. The other South zone match between Pt Fortin East Secondary and ASJA Boys College was decided from the penalty spot. After the teams played to a 1-1 draw, Pt Fortin were clinical from 12 yards as they did not miss any of their kicks to win 5-3.

At the Queen's Royal College (QRC) ground in St Clair, the home team schooled their opponents Diego Martin Central Secondary in the North zone clash to come away with an 11-0 victory. Musaddiq Mohammed and Micah Nelson both scored hat-tricks for QRC to lead the charge. Diego Martin Central knew it would have been a tough assignment as they played in the championship division this season, while QRC played in the premiership (top) division.

At the St Mary's College ground, the home team romped to an 19-0 victory over Belmont Secondary. Ryan Radellant and Aadil Abdul-Hakeem both netted beaver tricks and the pair of Elijah Wong and captain Kyle Phillip both scored hat-tricks.

In the other North Zone match, Blanchisseuse Secondary edged Mucurapo West Secondary 1-0. The contest between Tranquillity Secondary and Trinity College was postponed until Tuesday at 3.30 pm because of a waterlogged field at Trinity's ground in Moka, Maraval.

Matches in the Intercol continue later this week.

On Thursday, zonal quarter-final matches will be played in the Central, East, South and Tobago zones. On Friday, the Tobago and South zones will feature again, along with the North zone.