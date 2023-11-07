Deaf national futsal team ready for World Cup

The national futsal team for the deaf is ready for the great challenge of the World Cup in Brazil from November 10 to 19. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

The TT men's futsal team for the deaf is ready for the world championship, to be held in Brazil from November 10-19.

The tournament will take place in São José Dos Campos, São Paulo. The 16 teams divided into four groups of four will seek the crown.

TT will be in group A along with hosts Brazil, Kenya and Iran.

Group B includes Sweden, the Czech Republic, Paraguay and Ghana. In Group C will be Switzerland, Kuwait, England and Denmark. Japan, Argentina, Bulgaria and the Asia Pacific Deaf Sports Confederation (APDSC) team are in Group D.

The TT team is led by dedicated and experienced coaches: former strike squad national player Clayton Morris; assistant coach, former national futsal player Sterling O'Brien; former national futsal goalkeeper Perry Martin; trainer/ physiotherapist.

Brent Elder; Wendell Williams, sign language interpreter; and Akil Pegus, media management.

Morris said: "Without a doubt, sport has proven to be a powerful platform for inclusion and equal opportunities. The TT men's deaf futsal team is a great example of how determination and true passion can challenge all probabilities."

This national team works with the support of Deaf Sports TT (DSTT). It empowers its members and promotes equality and awareness of the deaf and hard-of-hearing national community through sports.

The national team has been training for several months and playing friendly matches at the local level.

It will be the first time they participate in a World Cup of this specialty.

Team members:

Shemuel Cadogan, Joel Piper, Devon Adams, Nigel London, Valdano Tobias, Rodan Lee Wing, Jahiem Richards, Anthony Caruth, Darian George, Kushiah King, Jimeel Boneo, Kerron Martinez, Michael Fraser, Michael Auguste, Sekou Mutope and Denzel Julien.