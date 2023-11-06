WASA promises to supply pipe-borne water to Valencia

In response to the water supply shortage in Valencia, brought about by low rainfall, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is taking action.

Earlier in October, the authority cut back suppy production due to a decrease in water production at the Hollis Water Treatment Plant and Quare Booster Station. In a statement on Monday, WASA advised customers who have been impacted that it is putting measures in place to supply pipe-borne water over the coming week.

The areas impacted include San Pablo, San Pedro, Mora, Clarance Trace, Cumaca Road, Casuarina Boulevard, and surrounding areas.

WASA said it is increasing water production at the Hollis Water Treatment Plant as recent rainfall in the Hollis catchment area has raised the reservoir's storage capacity from 42 to 48 per cent. There has also been an increase in flows in the Quare River, allowing for greater production at the Quare Booster Station.

The combination of increased rainfall and improvements to the distribution system will provide the additional water and pressure necessary to reach the affected areas. The authority said in the interim, it will utilise its truck-borne service to supplement the water supply to affected customers.

In October, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said the decrease in water production at the Hollis Reservoir, which normally produces 8.4 million gallons per day, had dropped to 5.7 million gallons. He said the reservoir's capacity had fallen to 43 per cent, a significant decline from the typical 74 per cent, attributing this to no rainfall.