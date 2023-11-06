[UPDATED] Two men gunned down in New Grant

File photo -

Less than two weeks after his stepfather Ronald “Chappy” McQueen was gunned down at the front of his home in Pleasantville, 28-year-old Israel Hurbert suffered the same fate on Sunday.

Hurbert, of Pleasantville Terrace in Pleasantville, and his friend, Nicholas Brizon, 29, from Mc Lean Road, New Grant, were shot dead on Sunday evening in New Grant.

The shooting happened in the apartment that Brizon was renting with his family. No one else was injured.

For the past few weeks, Hurbert had been staying at the apartment, where his girlfriend is said to be the babysitter of Brizon’s two children.

The police suspect he was hiding from criminals in connection with other crimes.

On October 26, a man with what was decribed as a “long” gun, believed to be a rifle, shot McQueen, who tried to run. He fell and died across the road from his house, at Pleasantville Avenue, where he lived alone.

Police investigators found 25 spent shells. Eyewitnesses believed McQueen was not the intended target, as he was not known to be involved in anything illegal. The witnesses suspect he was used to send a message to an unnamed relative.

On Monday, relatives in Pleasantville declined to comment.

No one was in the apartment in New Grant when Newsday visited.

The landlord askedfor his name not to be used, adding he was not there when the shooting happened, as he lives elsewhere.

He said he had no issues with the tenant (Brizon) and his family.

From what he was told, Hurbert was visiting his girlfriend.

On the latest shooting, the police said Hurbert and Brizon were in the living room at around 6.20 pm on Sunday.

Two masked men, each with a “long gun,” banged on the front door. They were wearing dark clothing marked with the word “Police.”

One shouted, “Nobody move. Lie on the floor, head face down.”

Gunshots were then heard. Brizon’s body was later found on the floor in the living room. Hurbert’s body was nearby, lying on a couch.

The DMO, Dr Daniel, declared them dead and ordered the bodies removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

CCTV footage shows the killers getting into a silver Nissan X-trail SUV and leaving.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, officers including Insp Ousman, Cpl Griffith, WPC Mohammed and PC Bhola visited and gathered evidence.

ASP Ghool, acting ASP Phillip, Insp Ramlogan, Sgts Othello and Sooknanan and first responders PCs Seekumar and Pharrell visited the scene, as did Southern Division officers.

PCs Gervais and PC Boodram of the Southern Division Task Force police later found the SUV abandoned at the community centre in La Gloria Settlement.

The police do not have a motive, and no one has been arrested.

W/Cpl Callender is leading investigations.