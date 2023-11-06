Two men gunned down in New Grant

File photo -

Two men were gunned down at an apartment in New Grant on Sunday night, and the police later found the getaway van abandoned in the area.

The victims are Nicholas Brizon, 29, Mc Lean Road, La Gloria Settlement, New Grant, and Israel Hurbert, 28, of Pleasantville Terrace in Pleasantville.

The police said at around 6.20 pm on Sunday, the two were in a house at Mc Lean Settlement.

Two masked men wearing dark clothing with the word “police” banged on the front door.

One shouted, “Nobody move, lie on the floor, head face down.”

Gunshots then rang out, and the two were found dead. Brizon’s body was found on the floor in the living room, while Hurbert’s body was nearby, lying on a couch.

CCTV footage shows the killers entering a silver Nissan Xtrail SUV and leaving in an unknown direction.

No one else was injured.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, officers including Insp Ousman, Cpl Griffith, WPC Mohammed and PC Bhola visited and gathered evidence.

ASP Ghool, acting ASP Phillip, Insp Ramlogan, Sgt Othello, and Sgt Sooknanan, of the Southern Division also visited the scene.

Southern Division Task Force police later recovered the SUV abandoned at the community centre in La Gloria Settlement.

The police do not have a motive.

W/Cpl Callender is leading investigations.