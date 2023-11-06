Tourism Trinidad Ltd supports Carnival, Panorama launches

PLAY YUH MAS: A man covered in mud enjoys himself during the launch of Carnival 2024 on Saturday at Carnival City, Queen’s Park Savannah. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Tourism Trinidad Ltd has announced its support for the launch weekend of Carnival and Panorama 2024. The Carnival launch took place on Saturday, while the Panorama launch took place on Sunday evening.

Tourism Trinidad said in a press release that it recognised the important role that these festivities play in bringing visitors to TT’s shores.

Carnival is one of the most popular tourist events in the Caribbean, and Panorama is one of the most prestigious steelpan competitions in the world. These events attract visitors from all over the world to experience Trinidad and Tobago’s unique culture and heritage.

The theme for Panorama 2024 is “Come Home to The Rhythms of Steel Feel It! Love It! Share It!”

This theme celebrates the global appeal of steelpan music and the important role that it plays in Trinidadian culture.

The theme for Carnival 2024 is “Carnival Come Back Home” and celebrates the return of Carnival to its traditional roots and the importance of community in this festival.

Tourism Trinidad encouraged everyone to come out and celebrate the launch of Carnival and Panorama 2024. These events are a great opportunity to experience the best of Trinidad and Tobago’s culture and heritage.