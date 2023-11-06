THA Chief Sec attends World Trade Market in London

Councillor Tashia Burris, Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, left, and Chief Secretary Hon. Farley Augustine discuss the World Travel Market.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is leading a Tobago contingent to London for the World Travel Market (WTM).

A press release on Monday said Augustine will lead the contingent to the “most influential travel and tourism event globally,” which is being held from November 6-8 at the ExCel London exhibition and convention centre.

Also in the delegation is councillor Tashia Burris, who is Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, along with a number of Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) personnel, and other Tobago tourism stakeholders.

The release said Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael will act as Chief Secretary during Augustine’s absence.