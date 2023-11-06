Serious crime plan needed

THE EDITOR: It seems like we have our own Gaza in Trinidad: imagine eight murders in two days.

It is time to get a handle on the crime situation. Somebody needs to come up with a serious crime plan, we are running out of time. The criminals have no fear of authority and they appear to winning. So, whatever is needed to fight crime, bring it on.

This country should be flooded with cameras everywhere. All the businesspeople should get on board with the Government to help secure the country. That's how it was done in Singapore and China. In Dubai businesspeople are involved by installing cameras.

TT is a small country and I am sure it can be done if business and government join forces for the good of the country.

MODICIA MARTIN

via e-mail