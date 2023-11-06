Neurodiversity Foundation launched: Autism, ADHD, Dyslexia etc, are not disabilities

From left, autistic young adult Rowan Bartholomew, founding directors of the Neurodiversity Foundation Jeremy Francis and Dr Stacy John-Legere, EU Ambassador Peter Cavendish and Education Ministry representative Patricia Roberts, at the launch of the foundation at Queen’s Hall. PHOTO COURTESY THE NEURODIVERSITY FOUNDATION/DIONYSIA BROWNE

The Neurodiversity Foundation has been launched with one principle in mind – neuorological differences does not automatically mean a disability.

A release from the foundation said that the launch took place on October 30 at Queen’s Hall in Port of Spain, at which, its directors Dr Stacy John-Legere, Dr Andrew Mac Intosh and Jeremy Francis welcomed specially invited guests to join in advocating for and celebrating neurodiversity.

Neurodiversity is the concept that recognises that the human brain is diverse, and as such, neurological differences like Autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Dyslexia, Dyspraxia and Tourette’s syndrome, are not disabilities but are simply different ways of viewing and experiencing the world.

Francis, an Organisational Development Specialist, opened proceedings by detailing the reason why the foundation was set up in the first place – to primarily advocate for the inclusion of neurodivergent people in all aspects of life in society. This includes schools, the workplace and all aspects of social life.

Via video message, British High Commissioner to TT, Harriet Cross, spoke of the importance of diversity and inclusion and the important work that the Neurodiversity Foundation will be doing in this regard.

Dr John-Legere, a Consultant Neurodevelopmental Paediatrician, reiterated that neurodivergence is not a disease that requires a cure and is not contagious; nor is it a curse from a divine being. It simply reflects the different capabilities of the human brain.

Peter Cavendish, Ambassador of the European Union, spoke of the importance of recognising neurodiversity and the importance of inclusion.

The audience was also moved by a speech from Rowan Batholomew, an Autistic young man, who made a plea for support for neurodiverse persons and for everyone to recognise how difficult it can be for such persons to thrive in a “neurotypical” world.

The foundation will advocate for neurodiverse individuals, a group that has traditionally been minoritized, and in doing so, all in society will benefit. The work of the foundation rests on four pillars: advocacy, research, training and projects.

Founding director Dr Mac Intosh, a Kinesiologist, in his video remarks, said that the education system, in general, is not set up to embrace the diversity of learning and thinking, and that the work of the foundation in highlighting neurodiversity and through the work with various stakeholders, will assist in making TT a more inclusive space.

Stakeholders at the launch included the British High Commission, the European Union, the Ministry of Education, and representatives from the Autistic Society of Trinidad and Tobago (ASTT), the Dyslexia Association, as well as corporate sponsors, family members of the Directors and those who promote diversity and inclusion in their work.

The launch was part of a week of activities for the Neurodiversity Foundation, which included appearing on Talk City 91.1 FM, a community meeting in collaboration with the Cascade St Ann’s Community Council, a workshop with HR professionals, a workshop with members of the ASTT, and online meeting with the general public on neurodiversity, as well as several closed-door meetings with various stakeholders.

Anyone who would like more information or to get involved can reach out via email to foundation.neurodiversity@gmail.com or via social media via the Neurodiversity’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages.