Narine’s mystery ends for Windies, Trinidad and Tobago

West Indies mystery spinner Sunil Narine -

Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies star spinner Sunil Narine announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Narine, 35, brought to an end his decorated international career with West Indies, which spanned eight year.

The right-arm, mystery spinner also confirmed that the ongoing CG United Super50 Cup will be his last for TT as he continues to expand his lucrative T20 franchise career across the globe.

“I appreciate it has been over four years since I last played for West Indies, but today I am announcing my retirement from international cricket,” Narine wrote in his post.

“Publicly I am a man of few words but privately there are a few people who have given me unwavering support throughout my career and helped me realise my dream of representing West Indies and to you I express my deepest gratitude.”

He last played for WI in a T20 international in August 2019. Narine made his debut in a One-Day International match in December 2011and went on to represent the Windies in 122 international matches, which included six Tests, 65 ODIs and 51 T20s.

Altogether, he has 165 (21 Test, 92 ODIs and 52 T20Is) international wickets for the maroon. His last Test was in 2013 while he had not played an ODI after 2016. Narine helped West Indies to their first T20 World Cup title in 2012, a first World Cup win across formats since 1979. In that competition, Narine scalped nine wickets.

Domestically, he played for Queen’s Park Cricket Club. Narine also has 65 first class wickets, 182 List A scalps and 525 T20 wickets to his name.

Reflecting on his illustrious career, the Knights Riders’s franchise representative thanked his family, and in particular, his father, the late Shadeed Narine, for inspiring and encouraging him to keep striving for excellence in the gentleman’s game.

“He (father) is ever present with me when I take to the field and I am indebted to his support and love which carried me through the time I questioned whether the pursuit of my dreams was really worth it. Thank you, Dad, I hope I keep making you proud.”

He also acknowledged the career contributions of the region’s governing body Cricket West Indies. Narine praised “the coaching staff, passionate WI fans and of course my teammates who enabled me to play at the highest level, in all formats and with some memorable successes.”

The talented spinner is currently representing TT Red Force in the CG United Super50 Cup and has been pivotal in keeping them unbeaten, and atop the standings. Winning the 2023 regional title would be fitting as he prepares to depart the domestic circuit.

“I am also taking time to bow out of domestic 50 over cricket. I love representing TT, the country of my birth, and to add another title by winning this Super50 Cup, will be the perfect send-off.”

Over his lengthy T20 franchise career, Narine has, and continues to play for some of the biggest teams on the global stage. He’s been a staple for the Knight Riders’ franchise and has played for three teams under their umbrella, Trinbago, Kolkata and the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

He’s also featured for Abu Dhabi Knights, Cape Cobras, Dhaka Dynamites, Melbourne Renegades, Montreal Tiger and Sydney Sixers, to name a few.

But like most superstar players, there were also some challenges in his career. Before his ODI debut, in India in 2011, he needed to rework his action with the help of biomechanics experts at the University of Western Australia.

In 2014, he missed out on playing the Champions League T20 final after being suspended for throwing. He withdrew himself from the ODI World Cup the following year, saying he needed to keep working on his action,.

But when he did return, he was suspended from bowling in international cricket after he was reported during a game against Sri Lanka in November 2015. He was cleared a few months later but missed the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Narine was reported yet again during the PSL in 2018, cleared, then reported again in the 2020 IPL, and subsequently cleared once more.

On his stalwart contributions to the regional squad and Red Force, TT Cricket Board first vice-president Arjoon Ramlal lauded Narine efforts through the years.

“He’s made a fantastic contribution and, at one time, was rated as the best bowler in the world,” said Ramlal. “We thought he could have played more international cricket but he was always active despite that. His exploits in the field were always commendable.”

Ramlal said Narine was a game-changer and his talent helped transform regional cricket, particularly for spinners.

“He will be missed. Coming out of an era when we were pace-dominated, we find that in the West Indies now, we have a fair enough supply of spin. I would credit him with leading that direction.”

“He led the way to show that spinners have a big role to play in T20s. He’s made contributions, not only to WI and TT, but to world cricket.”

Narine was also a good contributor with the bat and played several key roles in rescuing his team with the willow.

Arjoon continued, “Remember he was also a run scorer and had some big shots. Quite recently he showed his batting skills by helping TT to a Super50 victory by scoring an unbeaten 33 from 16 balls. His records are in the books and his contributions are immense.”

Up to press time on Sunday, Narine was still in-action for the Red Force against Barbados Pride in the Super50 Cup.