Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead

Mexicans attendees based in TT arrived with their faces painted as skulls, a tradition of their country. - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

Mexicans commemorated the Day of the Dead with a special event at their embassy, Elizabeth Street, Port of Spain, on November 1.

Ambassador Víctor Hugo Morales welcomed guests to the event which was also attended by diplomats and Mexican residents in Trinidad and Tobago.

Morales said: “This is a very special day, because we celebrate one of the most relevant Mexican traditions, the Day of the Dead. We combine religious sentiment, love for family, community spirit and cultural tradition."

Tribute was paid to Mexican Francisco Villa, revolutionary of the people, on the centenary of his death. A TT element was added to the celebration with the honouring of two women who promoted and contributed to the strengthening of culture: Beryl McBurnie and Patricia Bishop.

“Today, we remember and pay tribute to all our heroes. Also to the victims of the recent hurricane in Acapulco.”

Morales reminded guests the holiday, the proximity of the Mexican people to death, becomes the framework and pretext to celebrate life.

“We have turned the Day of the Dead into a popular tradition, present in Mexican homes, and that has acquired notoriety worldwide. It has become so relevant that the celebration of the Day of the Dead in Mexico was proclaimed, in 2003, as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.”

On November 1 and 2, homes, cemeteries, markets and squares in Mexico are flooded with the aroma and colour of cempasúchil, the marigold flower.

The scene is recreated in the streets and houses, with paper cut outs.

In the Mexican tradition, the altar symbolises the offering of food, drinks and flowers to those who departed, awaiting their return from the world of the dead – the Mictlán, according to the conception of the native peoples – to share, to live together on these sacred days.

The Day of the Dead is a tradition that was born from the mixture between the mystical heritage of the native peoples and the religion that came from Europe.

The embassy also hosted a photographic exhibition by Mexican visual artist Mauricio Silerio, which captures the essence of the Mexican holiday.

“This great effort to promote and make visible the culture and traditions of Mexico has been possible thanks to the hard and committed work of all the embassy staff, to whom I express my recognition and gratitude,” Morales

Guests tasted Mexican food prepared by Melisa Madrid, and Vernie Philip, the embassy's cook.

Local dancer Nalini Akal performed a Mexican-style presentation of the La Lorrona dance, full of colour and Mexican tradition.

Several Mexican attendees arrived with their faces painted with skulls, a tradition in their country.