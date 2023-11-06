Man arrested for car stolen in 2019

A 39-year-old Sangre Grande man was arrested on Sunday night after police found him driving a car that was reported stolen in 2019.

Police says the man was stopped during a roadblock in the northern division on Sunday night.

The man was allegedly found driving a purple Nissan Tiida, which was reported stolen on August 4, 2019 in St James.

The man was arrested and is assisting police with their investigation.

In a separate incident, a Diego Martin man was held by police after officers executed a search warrant at a house in Covigne Road, Diego Martin. Police allegedly found a nine-millimetre gun, four rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, three rounds of 5.56 millimetre ammunition, two bulletproof vests, a bulletproof vest carrying case, a ski mask and two balaclava face masks. The man was cautioned and taken to the West End Police Station for processing.