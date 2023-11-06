N Touch
News

Man arrested for car stolen in 2019

File photo -
File photo -

A 39-year-old Sangre Grande man was arrested on Sunday night after police found him driving a car that was reported stolen in 2019.

Police says the man was stopped during a roadblock in the northern division on Sunday night.

The man was allegedly found driving a purple Nissan Tiida, which was reported stolen on August 4, 2019 in St James.

The man was arrested and is assisting police with their investigation.

In a separate incident, a Diego Martin man was held by police after officers executed a search warrant at a house in Covigne Road, Diego Martin. Police allegedly found a nine-millimetre gun, four rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, three rounds of 5.56 millimetre ammunition, two bulletproof vests, a bulletproof vest carrying case, a ski mask and two balaclava face masks. The man was cautioned and taken to the West End Police Station for processing.

Comments

"Man arrested for car stolen in 2019"

More in this section