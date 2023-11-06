Golfer Richards 29th as Trinidad and Tobago's Pan Am tourney ends

Trinidad and Tobago junior golfer Christopher Richards - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Golfer Christopher Richards concluded TT’s campaign at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, by placing 29th after round four of the men’s individual at the Prince of Wales Country Club on Sunday.

At the final stage, Richards finished 27th but his combined score of 303 saw him slip to 29th overall.

His performance ended TT’s stint in Santiago, which saw the contingent return home with four medals; one gold, one silver and two bronze.

Gold and silver came from cycling sprint phenom Nicholas Paul, who won the men’s sprint and was second in the keirin.

Olympian Michelle-Lee Ahye was also sprinted to women’s 100m bronze while the men’s 3x3 basketball team delivered a historic showing by snagging bronze on their Pan Am debut.

Despite the team’s achievements, TT’s medal haul was no match for their 2019 capture of ten medals; the nation’s best ever at this stage.

This year, they finished 19th on the medal standings with USA (286 medals), Brazil (205) and Mexico (142) emerging the top three nations.

TT was represented by 63 athletes and 36 officials at the games and competed in 12 disciplines - athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, canoe, cycling, golf, gymnastics, field hockey, swimming, table tennis and weightlifting.