Fireworks cruelty of the highest

File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE EDITOR: I sincerely request that the authorities listen to the constant pleas of the law-abiding citizens concerning the uncontrolled sale and use of fireworks and scratch bombs. It’s that time of the year again when the “madness” begins. I shudder at the sight of fireworks tents being set up at various locations now.

Enshrined in the Constitution is our right to peace and quiet in our homes. Individuals ignore the law and continue to set off these fireworks in highly populated residential areas. In some cases weeks before and after the actual celebration, with absolutely no regard for the infirm, elderly, newborn babies and pets.

Is that not cruelty to the highest order? How many of these individuals are considerate and are their brother's keepers?

While I agree that there are more pressing issues the authorities have to deal with, I urge them to please give some thought and consideration to our plea until such time as "silent" fireworks are introduced. Scarce foreign exchange seems not to be a problem for the importers.

In the aftermath of the fireworks, just look at the highways and major roadways to see how many dogs are either lost, maimed or killed after being disoriented as a result of these loud explosions. How many of us can afford to literally “sedate” our pets to keep them quiet? Do we sedate our elderly and young ones as well?

Further, with the introduction of higher property tax, T&TEC and WASA bills in the New Year, are we not entitled, even more so now, to peace and quiet in our homes which we have sacrificed to build?

The celebratory relevance has been eroded and it is now a competition to see who has the loudest fireworks/scratch bombs in the neighbourhood, all to our detriment, the law-abiding citizens. It is like a war zone no doubt.

Another issue plaguing us is the thunderous music in vehicles. Any hour, day or night, they roam the streets, triggering off car alarms and vibrating roofs and windows.

Dear God, please help us!

S BHAGWANDEEN

Monte Grande