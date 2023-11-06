BC Pires cremation on November 11

BC Pires in 2019. PHOTO BY MARK LYNDERSAY -

Late Newsday columnist BC Pires will be cremated in Barbados on November 11.

He had written the Thank God It's Friday column since 1988. It had appeared in all three of TT's daily papers, for the past few years in Newsday, which also published his popular Trini to the Bone profiles.

Pires, 65, died of cancer on October 21. BC, as he was known, leaves to mourn his wife Carla Castagne and children Rosie Castagne-Pires and Ben Pires.

The cremation takes place at the Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens from 8 am.The dress code for the event is: "No black. No suits."There will be a memorial for him in Trinidad later this month.