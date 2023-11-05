Trinidad and Tobago beat Mexico, finish 7th in Pan Am women's hockey

Argentina’s Delfina Thome (R) and TT’s Kayla Brathwaite (C) battle for the ball during a women’s field hockey match at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on Monday. - AP PHOTO

Trinidad and Tobago's women's field hockey team earned a seventh-place finish at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile on Saturday after getting a slender 1-0 win over Mexico in their playoff match at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped.

The game's lone item came from the stick of Gabrielle Thompson, who scored in the 14th minute to give TT victory in what was an otherwise difficult tournament for both the men's and women's teams. On Friday, the TT stickmen also won their seventh-place playoff, as Teague Marcano scored six times in a resounding 10-0 win over Peru.

Also on Saturday, TT canoeist Nicholas Robinson brought up the rear in the seven-man field in the men's K1 1000-metre B final. Robinson finished the course in a time of four minutes, 15.69 seconds (4:15.69). The B final was won by Belize's Amado Cruz in a time of 3:51.69.

In men's golf at the Prince of Wales Country Club, TT golfer Chris Richards Jnr had his best round in the competition thus far – returning a score of 69 which was good for joint-tenth spot on the day. After returning scores of 83 and 76 in the first two rounds of the competition, Richards' overall score of 228 sees him languishing 29th in the 30-man field.

Mexico's Abraham Ancer and Colombia's Sebastian Munoz are currently tied for first spot in the competition heading into the final day. From 7 am TT time on Sunday, Richards will contest the final round as he aims to improve his position as the 2023 Pan Am Games comes to a conclusion.

TT have returned a four-medal haul in Santiago. Ace cyclist Nicholas Paul got a gold and silver in the men's sprint and kierin events respectively. TT's basketball team got bronze in men's 3x3 basketball – TT's first-ever basketball medal at Pan Am. Sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye also earned a bronze in the women's 100m sprint.