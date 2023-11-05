Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami spreads message of unity

Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami, right, with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley. -

Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami, lovingly called Swamiji, has a universal approach to spirituality.

The swami welcomes interaction with and imparts her wisdom to individuals of all faiths, races, and social backgrounds.

Kumaraswami is from from Chennai, India, and is the founder and leader of the Jai Sathya Mission of Trinidad and Tobago, a local branch of an international charity. The mission’s activities extend to various aspects of community support, including youth education, animal welfare, and providing meals to those less fortunate. She also does a form of meditation known as mudra meditation, which focuses on the alignment of fingers with pressure points related to major organs in the body. She said this ancient meditation technique offers both physical and spiritual benefits.

Kumaraswami is currently in TT, one of her stops in a Caribbean tour that will end in February 2024.

“Trinidad is a very rich country, but it is hiding. How to open this? Everybody needs to have that unity of mind. All religions need to focus on spirituality, they need prayer and belief in their own faith, and all will be well with this land,” she told WMN.

And as Divali approaches, Kumaraswami said the festival carries a deep message about how to live. She said it is a time to enhance one’s spirituality and cultivate prosperity. The five days of Divali, she said, are a valuable opportunity to harness the power of light energy.

“Each firecracker burst and every deya (earthen oil lamp) ignited during the festival symbolises enlightenment and the potential for spiritual and material well-being.”

Visham Balroop, the swami’s assistant told WMN although Kumaraswami was born in a Hindu home, her philosophy transcends religious boundaries.

"She guides people of all religions, races, and classes, making her a powerful spiritual figure.”

Balroop said the swami's abilities include revealing details about individuals’ past and future, identifying obstacles in their lives, and providing guidance on living a happier, more fulfilling life. Her close connection with the Caribbean and its people has deepened over her 20 years of visiting the region, during which she has been selflessly serving those in need, all free of charge.

Many of her followers from TT and the wider Caribbean have benefited from her teachings. Balroop said her influence has even been extended to countries like Hong Kong, Togo, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Panama, and Mexico where she has shared her meditation expertise.

She recently completed a one-month programme in Ghana, where she introduced her meditation and healing techniques, and established the Jai Sathya Mission of Africa. During this visit she held a public

homa – a ceremonial ritual that offers food to fire. Her interactions with the local population, particularly the less privileged, motivated her to establish a holistic development school in Ghana, emphasising morals and values.

“When the sun shines and gives its energy, it gives to everything and everyone; it never discriminates,” she said.

Anyone interested in receiving the blessings of Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami, meeting with her, or contributing to the Jai Sathya Mission and its various causes can call 397-6599 and 357-7123.