Man killed, woman hurt in Churchill Roosevelt Highway accident

File photo -

A 25-year-old D’Abadie man is dead and a 23-year-old woman injured after the car he was driving, crashed on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on Sunday.

The dead man was identified as Kobe Christian La Borde.

Police reports said that at about 4.15 am, La Borde was driving a blue Toyota Corolla NZE car east along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway with 23-year-old Brittney Karriah as a passenger.

As the vehicle was nearing National Canners, the car veered off the road and collided with the median and then crashed into a tree stump. The impact caused the car to flip several times before stopping on its four wheels on the right lane of the west-bound carriageway.

Reports said the car rolled 158 feet away from the point of impact.

La Borde died at the scene while Karriah was taken to the Arima Hospital by a relative. Up to press time, she was still warded in a stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope. Investigations are continuing.