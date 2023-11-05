Leena Yarna preserves Hindu culture through dance and theatre

Leena Yarna says Ramleela plays a crucial role in preserving Hindu culture and traditions. -

Leena Yarna has carved a niche for herself as a dedicated dancer, teacher, and a passionate devotee of Hindu mythology.

Her journey is a testament to her unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Hindu culture in Trinidad and Tobago.

Yarna’s journey into the world of dance and theatre began at the age of three because of her mother’s dream of seeing her daughter excel in the art of East Indian dancing. Her father too was a great source of encouragement. Under the tutelage of the versatile late Sunil Mungroo, she honed her skills and developed a deep love for this artform.

The 36-year-old has a first degree in mass communications and an associate degree in PR and journalism from Costaatt, and certificates in human resource and business management from London International College. And although she has a full-time job at the Ministry of Finance, her dedication to the arts is undeniable.

“Dance for me isn’t just an artform. It’s an offering of love with devotion to the feet of my beautiful Lord Mahadev. When one dances for God, the dance becomes transcendent, captivating not only the dancer but also the entire audience.”

She told WMN dance laid the foundation for her involvement in theatre, both of which she believes should be imbued with love, emotions, and a higher purpose. “It’s not about the performer alone; it's about offering gratitude to God and making others happy” she said.

But although Yarna was in love with dance, opening the Paramjyoti School of Dance was never in the plan. It happened serendipitously when she began teaching her three nieces a dance routine for a Divali function. Soon other parents started asking if she could tutor their children as well. That was a decade ago. Today, she has two classes with students ranging from three to 40 years old.

Yarna said the enthusiasm and determination of her students inspires her to continue teaching and to see them excel, not only in dance but in all spheres of life. She said she tries to instil the values of their religion and culture by celebrating and observing religious festivals in her class.

For many years Yarna played the role of Mother Sita in Ramleela – the play depicting the life of Lord Rama on earth, as chronicled in the Tulsidas Ramayana. This annual grand production takes months of preparation and sees communities rally together to create props, costumes, and rehearse their roles, with participants often observing a strict fast to honour the event's profound religious significance.

Yarna said her involvement in portraying Mother Sita is a significant and cherished responsibility. She recalls how her cousin, who is part of the Ramleela committee at Satya Drishti in Barrackpore, initially asked if she could play the role of Sita Devi. With dedication and practice, she took on the role.

“Portraying Mother Sita is a unique and blessed opportunity...Mother Sita represents strength, purity, sacrifice, loyalty, and courage. It's a reminder that, like Sita Devi, I possess the inner strength to endure trials and tribulations peacefully. Playing the divine goddess is an act of worship and an offering of love and devotion to the divine form.”

Yarna plays with Satya Drishti Ramleela group of Rookmineah Trace, Lower Barrackpore, led by Ramcharan Motilal. She said unlike traditional Ramleela performances, this group emphasises not only acting skills but also the importance of devotion in their portrayal of characters from the holy Ramayan.

“The challenge primarily lies in remembering the extensive lines from the Ramayan,” she said, “but with practice and support from the group, it becomes manageable. The joy of portraying the mother of the universe surpasses every challenge. The emotions experienced during the performance are indescribable.”

As time passed, her portrayal of Mother Sita has evolved.

“The lines I deliver now hold greater meaning and depth...My understanding and appreciation of the role have both deepened as my knowledge of scripture and spirituality has grown. Sita Devi's silent strength and humility are the characteristics that inspire and resonate most with me.”

Yarna said when she first portrayed Mother Sita, particularly during Sita Devi's first meeting with Hanumanji, it was a moment filled with tears and joy, a unique and unforgettable experience that left a lasting impact on her. She described how divine energy charges the atmosphere during the seven nights of Ramleela – a feeling shared by many involved.

“In today’s society, Ramleela plays a crucial role in preserving Hindu culture and traditions. It serves as a medium for passing on the teachings of scriptures to younger generations in an appealing and engaging way.

"By involving young people, it fosters an appreciation for religion and culture. Ramleela also brings communities together, fostering a sense of unity and preserving the beautiful heritage of Hindu culture.”

Asked about the connection of Ramleela and Divali, Yarna said, “Both are closely connected by their shared message: the triumph of good over evil. Ramleela portrays Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana and his rescue of Mother Sita, aligning with the central theme of Divali.”

One of Yarna's favourite aspects of Hinduism lies in the story of Shri Ram giving Hanumanji a pearl necklace. Hanumanji, sitting quietly at his lord's feet, breaks the necklace because he doesn't hear or see his lord's name in it. This story, she said, symbolises the humility and detachment Hanumanji possessed, reminding us to aspire to cultivate such behaviour.

“It teaches us to seek God above all else, as nothing in this world truly belongs to us.”

But her acting is not exclusive to Ramleela. Recently, she participated in the Ramayan play at the Southern Academy for Performing Arts (SAPA), where she portrayed the character of Kaikeyi, one of Lord Ram's mothers. This role presented a unique challenge for Yarna as it required her to speak harshly and sound mean - a stark contrast to her usual roles.

“It was a role filled with complex emotions, transitioning from demands and harshness to regret and sadness,” she said.

And as she continues to make strides in various aspects of her life, Yarna said she always takes the time to acknowledge the people who contributed to her success and taught her strong morals and values.

“My family – my parents, my brother and sister-in-law, for my involvement in Ramleela, Ramcharan Motilal and Sunil Ramdass and for my training in dance, the late Sunil Mungroo.

Yet with all her accomplishments, she knows she has much farther to go and much more to learn.

“I have got miles to go before I rest…knowledge is never enough, we can never stop learning and humility is the essence of divinity. I always try to remember that we are divine beings having a human experience, so I should try to live as best as I can with qualities of a divine being.”