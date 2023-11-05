25 feet of Love at Mt D’Or

Jason James applies his final strokes at the Mt D'or Expression Wall project. -

When 12 children, their parents, a church, a neighbour’s 25-foot wall, paint, wire and many hands came together, the result was Love at Mt D’Or junction.

In a heart-warming display of community unity and creative expression, the NGO, Developing Art and Design Awareness and Projects (Dada) with the Mt D’Or St Jude RC Church, came together to bring a powerful message of children’s love to the area.

Dada got permission from Mt D'Or resident Anthony Apparicio to use his wall on the Eastern Main Road for aproject involving children from the neighbourhood. Over the course of a week, the children worked tirelessly to bring the art installation to life.

Dada member Sean Leonard said, "We wanted the children to determine the message. It was easy for them, as they all reach for the theme of love. In the end, the children helped to change a negative space in the area into something aesthetically pleasing now."

The St Jude RC Church provided space for the workshop and assisted in getting the children and families to participate. Architect Leonard and artists Adele Todd and Dean Arlen, also Dada members, were instrumental in guiding the project.

Arlen emphasised the importance of such projects.

"Our main goal is to support the creation and installation of public art in Trinidad and Tobago in ways that enhance the environment, benefit local communities, promote sustainability, and foster collaboration."

He said the idea is that public art should be accessible to everyone and has the potential to involve the community, public processes, and even public funding.

He is involved in other long-term projects with children and the community in the Heights of Aripo St Jude's RC School, and said securing support and funding remains a challenge, but “it’s probably harder to get the general society buy-in to the concept of communities transforming through social/collaborative art and design. It’s not the only avenue, but it is an effective one.”

Dada's chair Valerie Taylor said public space art is important.

"We travel to other countries where we experience the power of social art and design in communities realising how it makes us feel, from famous monuments, to art districts to play spaces.”

Dada is hosting a free three-day symposium, Social Art and Design: Public Space and Community Transformation, from November 16-18 at the Central Bank.

Anyone interested in participating can register by calling 475-5257 or e-mailing dadaprojectsadm@gmail.com and look out for details in the media.