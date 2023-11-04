Tobago gold chocolate rum, founder named Entrepreneurs of the Year

A patron gets ready to sample Tobago Gold Choclate Rum cream at a recent exhibition. -

TOBAGO Gold Choclate Rum and its founder Lars Söderström were named Entrepreneurs of the Year on Thursday night at the prestigious Chamber of Commerce and Industry Champions of Business Awards at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain.

The company was recognised for its innovative spirit, tremendous growth, strong commercial performance and the noticeable mark it has made in the wine and spirits industry since its inception.

In a release on Friday, the company said three years after being created in a kitchen in Arnos Vale, Tobago Gold Chocolate Rum Cream has entered 18 markets around the world and, as of October 2023, won 22 international awards. The product was inspired by the over 500-year tradition of cocoa tea in the Caribbean.

Söderström, a certified chocolate maker, put his own spin on the classic recipe and created a chocolate rum cream liqueur flavoured with high-quality cocoa - 100 per cent Caribbean rum, and Caribbean spice flavours.

The release quoted Söderström as saying, “We are deeply honoured to receive this award. Our goal has always been to produce an unparalleled product that celebrates the flavours of the Caribbean. To be recognised as Entrepreneurs of the Year is extremely humbling and validates the hard work of our entire team.”

Tobago Gold Chocolate Rum Cream credits its rapid growth and success to its commitment to using only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients, its innovative flavour profiles, as well as the contribution of its highly accomplished advisory committee, partners, prolific management team of experts and the entire staff body who have lent themselves to the development, evolution and continued success of the brand.

“The future is bright for Tobago Gold Chocolate Rum Cream. We look forward to introducing new flavours, expanding into additional markets and continuing to put Tobago on the map as a source of world-class craft spirits.

“We hope to be an inspiration to other budding entrepreneurs and as a small start-up with global success, this win should show you that it is possible,” Söderström said.