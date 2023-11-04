Police seize 14 guns in Princes Town, warrant out for suspect

Some of the weapons seized by police in Princes Town on Friday. - Photo courtesy TTPS

Police recovered 14 guns in Princes Town on Friday, the third major seizure in recent weeks.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 44-year-old businessman in connection with the illegal guns.

In a statement, the police said a search warrant was executed at the home of a suspect at St Croix Road around 1.40 pm. The search was done in the presence of the female relative, police said.

Police said they recovered four AK-47 rifles, one Draco rifle, three M4 rifles, five AR pistols, a Ruger Precision 308 rifle, 14 lower receivers, six rifle magazines, a pistol magazine, a flash suppressor and one round of 7.62-millimetre ammunition.

The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Oswain Subero, Snr Supts Roger Alexander and Earl Elie, and Supt Spence, co-ordinated by ASP Anand Ramesar and supervised by Insp Forbes.

The search involved officers from Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), with the assistance of members of the Canine Unit.

In October, two sets of illegal firearms were recovered in Santa Cruz. Those two finds followed the gun attack against deputy prisons commissioner Sherwin Bruce at his Barataria home.

Bruce’s daughter and his driver, Steve Phitt, 49, were shot in that incident.

The lone suspect who was charged in that incident, Emmanuel Joseph, died in the prison on October 21, hours after he appeared in court charged with two offences of attempted murder and gun related charges.

An autopsy found that Joseph died of shock and haemorrhage, poly-trauma and blunt force trauma.

Joseph was expected to be laid to rest on Saturday.