NEDCO distributes prizes for entrepreneurship award

The winners of NEDCO National Entrepreneurship Awards pose with (front row) NEDCO Chief Executive Office Calvin Maurice, NEDCO Chairman Clarry Benn and NEDCO Chief Entrepreneurial Development Officer Karen Carraballo at the prize distribution ceremony held on October 18. - Joey Bartlett

The National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd (NEDCO) hosted a prize distribution ceremony to honour the winners and finalists of the National Entrepreneurship Awards held on August 26.

The October 18 ceremony themed Breaking Barriers, celebrated entrepreneurs who overcame obstacles to achieve their goals. NEDCO Chairman Clarry Benn said, "By qualifying to enter the NEDCO awards, entrants would have had to demonstrate a high level of excellence and achieve significant growth. It was quite a challenge for the judges to select the winners and finalists. So to rise to the top places, you are among an elite group of NEDCO award winners."

NEDCO chief entrepreneurial development officer Karen Carraballo, said the categories with the highest entries were female, youth, and innovative entrepreneurs.

“This augurs well for our future, as these micro and small enterprises (MSEs) create jobs that provide sources of income for their owners, their workers and their families, as well as contribute to the sustainable growth and diversification of our local economy."

Client Entrepreneur Award winner Candace McKnight Greenidge, Founder of Cherish Nature by Candy's Naturals, said the title benefited her business tremendously.

“I was contacted by a number of persons interested in buying my products after I won my NEDCO Award. I gained new clientele and my online sales have since doubled."

Client Entrepreneur finalist Marissa Edmund said her business recognition reignited her passion for business.

The winners and finalists were recognised across various categories, including female entrepreneurs, green entrepreneurs, innovative entrepreneurs, technology-driven entrepreneurs, youth entrepreneurs and NEDCO client entrepreneurs. Each winner received a trophy, $15,000 and certificates for entrepreneurship training, business advisory sessions, and development webinars.