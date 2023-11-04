Met Gala inspires Monday mas band

Met Monday mas 3 -

Inspired by the iconic charity event, Met Gala, Aria Applewhite will present Met Monday for Carnival 2024.

Applewhite is offering masqueraders a redefined Carnival Monday experience, as he marries his glamour-styled designs with the flair and extravagance of the Met Gala in his presentation, The Masquerader as Muse, a media release said.

Applewhite, 26, has been producing Carnival costume since he was ten years old. He promises the opulence of a high-fashion event with his 2024 line, the release said.

“The line was inspired by my love for fashion. I always remember how excited my best friend and I would get for that first Monday in May, waiting to see what our favourite celebrities would show up wearing to the gala,” Applewhite said in the release.

Bajan superstar Rihanna was the “icing on the cake” for Applewhite. It was on seeing the Fenty brand mogul's style that he decided on a theme.

“Carnival Monday is that grand day where girls want to express themselves and be super glamorous and high fashion,” he mused.

Known for his glitzy wire bras, Applewhite has chosen to also include simpler sets, catering to a more diverse clientele, who value both the grandeur and the subtlety of high fashion. This approach is in keeping with his commitment to ensure every masquerader feels like a muse on the road, with their unique style celebrated, the release said.

One of the priorities for the Aria Applewhite brand is the commitment to providing exceptional customer service and timely delivery to patrons, thus costume production is in progress to accomplish those goals.

"My biggest commitment this year to my masqueraders is ensuring that every item is delivered on time. Expect nothing short of top-tier customer service, high-fashion glam, and an unmatched Carnival experience,” Applewhite said. “Met Monday is not just an event; it's a statement of elegance, style, and diversity in masquerading”.

Follow Aria on Instagram at @aria.applewhite to keep abreast of Met Monday: The Masquerader as Muse.