"Love for a lifetime"

As time is of the essence, in today's article I will unabashedly promote four wonderful rescued dogs available for adoption through animal rescue/welfare NGO Venus Doggess Of Love (VDOL).

Since March 2020, VDOL has maintained Canine Cottage and Puppy Palace – two airy, sheltered, rustic facilities with spacious, fenced runs – in which we housed rescued dogs until they were adopted.

Located in the ample grounds of a friend's garden farm in Tobago, the cottage and palace have been a wonderful alternative (not having to send the rescued dogs to the shelter) and allowed the dogs the comfort of space, peaceful surroundings, fresh air and quiet, tree-lined back roads on which volunteers and visitors to Tobago could take them for leisurely walks.

In the first two-three years of existence, the cottage and palace saw a high adoption turnover.

Many of our canine tenants went to live abroad (mainly the US and UK), some to Trinidad and a few to homes in Tobago. They were rescued from the streets or from situations of neglect, generally starving, mangey, injured, dumped, poisoned, pregnant. They were given love and care, nursed, nourished and rehabilitated back to full health. Food and maintenance costs and vet bills were covered by donations or money generated through fundraisers.

The cottage and palace were intended to hold a maximum of two dogs each, but on three occasions there were rescued mothers with litters of six pups on average.

With dogs generally staying in the cottage or palace for at least a few months (and in more recent times, in three cases, as long as a year or two), we have seen about 30 dogs/pups pass through those special doors to amazing lives elsewhere.

We are grateful to our friend for his generosity over the past four years. Through his love for animals and appreciation of the work being done to help the homeless ones, he allowed us to construct and maintain these holding spaces on the land.

However, all things have their time. Our friend's family now has different plans for the property.

As a result, Canine Cottage and Puppy Palace will close their doors. We need to have all four canine tenants adopted into loving homes locally or abroad by the end of November:

Scrabble: spayed female, approximately three years old. Rescued in October 2022 after being dumped in a carpark. Her tail wags constantly. This fun-loving, entertaining dog is highly affectionate, loyal and loves human companionship. She absolutely loves to be bathed, loves water and going for walks. She is protective of her person/people when necessary, making her an excellent buddy and bodyguard.

Toffee: neutered male, born January 9, 2022. Born into Puppy Palace life through a pregnant dog (now living in UK) who had been dumped on a Tobago beach. Toffee feels safe and loved with someone who is patient and kind and has the quality time to spend with him, developing a close, trusting, lifelong companionship. He can be an only dog, but also enjoys having a friendly canine playmate, His alert nature and deep bark make him an excellent watchdog.

Sweetie: spayed female, approximately two years old. Rescued after being dumped on a beach with a broken leg (now healed).

Sweetie needs a person or family who can, cater to her active side (whether by playing with her or providing her with a large garden space), take her for walks, hug and cuddle her (she loves sitting/lying down on human laps). This blonde beauty is a people-oriented dog who lives up to her name. Even though active, she is just as happy to curl up and lounge like a homebody.

Benchie: neutered male, approximately eight-nine months old. Rescued after being dumped on a beach. Found curled up and forlorn on a bench (hence his name). Easy-going Benchie will enjoy anything from outdoor play, or pottering in the garden, to going for walks or hiking. He is just as happy to romp with fellow canine friends or curl up indoors and be cuddly and homely. He is highly intelligent and loves to impress humans by obediently executing tricks they teach him. Great with children.

These four wonderful dogs are like needles in the never-ending haystack of dogs for adoption in TT. I would be eternally grateful to anyone who can offer them loving, safe, responsible homes forever.

They are currently in Tobago but can easily be flown to you if you are in Trinidad.

To adopt or find out more. please contact venusdoggessoflove@gmail.com