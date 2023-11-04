Jamaican pleads not guilty to traffic offences

A 36-year-old Jamaican has been remanded into custody after he appeared before a San Fernando magistrate on Friday charged with traffic offences.

Jason Adalphous Bell from Old Harbour Bay in St Catherine pleaded not guilty charged with driving without a valid permit and insurance certificate.

The magistrate denied bail and remanded him into custody at the Immigration Detention Centre. The case was adjourned to Tuesday.

The police contend that PC Ramcharan of the San Fernando police station was on duty at Harris Promenade near Republic Bank on Thursday morning and stopped the car Bell was allegedly driving. The policeman asked him for his driving documents, and he handed him an expired permit.

The driver gave his address only as Princes Town and said he was a mason.

Checks with the Immigration Department found he had overstayed in TT by 12 years. The department issued a detention order, which suggests Bell will be handed over after the case is done.

PC Maharaj laid the charges.