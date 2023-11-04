Hillview maul Brazil Secondary 29-0 in SSFL

Hillview College under-20 football team with their coaches and manager after a game at their school ground, El Dorado Road, Tunapuna. -

Hillview College's under-20 footballers mauled Brazil Secondary School 29-0 on Friday in the Secondary Schools Football League, at the school ground, El Dorado Road, Tunapuna.

The heavy spanking restored the Jeremy McMeo-coached Hillview to the summit of their group, in the SSFL third division, as they continue their quest to return to the SSFL Championship.

Hillview did not compete in the SSFL last season but have come out on a mission this year and are currently perfect with six wins from as many matches. Arima North Secondary are in second place with 15 points from five games.

McMeo, assisted by former national futsal captain Jerwyn Balthazar, has brought his own style to Hillview with quick passes on the carpet but also an aerial threat with accurate crosses from both flanks.

On a slick surface after heavy rainfall on Friday, Hillview did not take long to impose their will on the game and pin their rivals in their own half.

Like the weather, the goals began to rain on Brazil who conceded 14 unanswered in the first half.

A goalkeeping change in the second half did little to stem the tide as it became a free-for-all in front the goal.

Urged on by the drumming from the school pavilion, Hillview continued to attack the hapless Brazil team with wave after wave of attack. Nine players from Hillview got on the scoresheet.

Christian Aaron, Khadell Campbell, Kemarley Pierre and Aaron Ragoonansingh bagged five each. Rgent Brown, Juninho La Fleur and Christian Corraspe each had a brace while Zyden Warris, Nathaniel Spencer and Arundel Cyrus had one apiece.

Hillview will now switch their focus to their final group game – a top-of-the-table clash at home versus Arima, who have a game in hand, on Friday.

The group winner will face St George's College, who won the other group, for a spot in the SSFL Championship.

However, if St Augustine Secondary get promoted to the Premiership, there will be two teams advancing to the Championship.