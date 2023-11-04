Goalie Simone Eligon in Concacaf's League A Best XI

CONCACAF'S BEST: This image, posted to the Concacaf Gold Cup's Facebook page shows the Road to Gold Cup Best XI for League A in the October window. TT's goalie Simone Eligon is included in the XI. - Gold Cup FB page

TT women's football team goalkeeper Simone Eligon has been named to Concacaf's League A Best XI for the October window of Concacaf women's Gold Cup qualifying.

Eligon, 23, replaced veteran TT goalkeeper Kimika Forbes for TT's two matches against Puerto Rico on November 27 and 31 respectively. The English-born Eligon made her debut in the first meeting versus Puerto Rico at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo as TT fell to a 2-1 loss. The young keeper started nervously in her first game, and had difficulty coping with aerial crosses in her penalty area – fumbling quite a few offerings from the opposing team.

In TT's second game against Puerto Rico at the Juan Ramon Loubriel Stadium in Bayamon on Tuesday night, Eligon delivered an improved performance and made a string of fine saves as the women Warriors earned a goalless draw – their first point in the qualifiers. In the 72nd minute, the TT custodian showed her poise and ability with her feet as she cheekily scooped the ball over the leg of a bustling Puerto Rican attacker after receiving an errant back pass from a TT defender.

Across the two matches, Eligon made a total of 13 saves and also made two clearances as she earned her first clean sheet at senior level. Both she and the TT defence were praised by coach Richard Hood following the draw in Puerto Rico.

"Simone was again very good in goal. I thought the back four was tremendous as well," Hood told TT Football Association (TTFA) media Tuesday night. "Overall, I told the girls I was very proud of their efforts. I think we are improving. We're gradually improving and that's what I ask of the ladies – that every game we show incremental improvements."

TT are currently at the foot of the three-team League A group with a solitary point from three matches. Mexico (six points) and Puerto Rico (four points) are second and third respectively. The top team in each of the three League A groups will qualify automatically for next year's first women’s Gold Cup tournament. The three runners-up in the League A groups will play the three winners of the respective League B groups for a spot in the Gold Cup group stage.

TT will end their qualifying group with a match versus Mexico at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on December 5.