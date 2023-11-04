Fire partially destroys abandoned Fyzabad church

File photo -

FYZABAD police are investigating a fire which partially destroyed an abandoned Pentecostal church in the district.

Around 8.50 pm on Friday, resident Dona Taylor, of Du Barry Trace, Delhi Road, Fyzabad, alerted police that the church was on fire.

Constables Cummings, Jagoo and Ramsingh, along with officers from the Siparia Fire Station, under Fire Station Officer Samuel, were able to extinguish the blaze.

Taylor told the police the building was abandoned for close to 30 years and did not have electricity. The two-storey concrete and wooden structure was overgrown with grass.

The wooden structure was partially destroyed by the fire.

Police believe the fire was set by a homeless person.

PC Cummings is continuing enquiries.