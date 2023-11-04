Campari expands Bitter campaign to region

The Campari team at the launch of Campari Respect the Bitter campaign: public relations and communications manager Dominic Bell, Ashley Hinds, event execution analyst Tesfaye Brown, assistant brand manager domestic and export Sheldon Whyte, PR and digital manager Candiese Leveridge; marketing director Pietro Gramegn, public affairs and government relations specialist Samara South, and marketing manager Pavel Smith. - courtesy Kadeem Akeem

Following the success of the Respect The Bitter campaign in Jamaica, Campari Caribbean has decided to expand the campaign throughout the Caribbean, to share experiences and cocktail mixes with the wider region.

Launched in 2022, the brand celebrates the second anniversary of the campaign by engaging consumers in Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, Grenada, Suriname, St Vincent and the Bahamas. This campaign is a strategic move to strengthen the brand’s relationship with its consumers in those markets. In doing this, the brand will introduce two distinct Campari mixes for consumers to enjoy and easily prepare, a media release said.

Regional brand manager for Campari distributors, J Wray and Nephew, Mark Telfer, said, “The Respect The Bitter campaign is our opportunity to connect: We’ve recognised the growth of Campari within the region and so it was only fitting to bring this campaign to our supporters in the wider Caribbean.”

Boasting a unique flavour, Campari has a bitter taste which makes its mixes versatile. For this year’s campaign, the brand is promoting the Campari-Orange and Campari-Pineapple mixes, which are made with one part Campari to three parts orange and pineapple juices respectively.

Additionally, this campaign includes a Christmas promotion within the six markets, where customers can purchase 1 or 2 bottles of Campari 750ml/1 litre for a chance to win a trip to Jamaica Carnival 2024, and weekly cash prizes and surprises. The promotion began November 1 and continues to December 31. There will also be eight weeks of roadshows where Campari brand representatives will engage with consumers on the street level.

Telfer said, “We want consumers to love and enjoy the immaculate taste that is Campari. These two mixes that we’re sharing are suitable for any occasion and will definitely add some spice to all the celebrations of the upcoming festive season.”

For more info: visit the brand’s social media pages @CampariCaribbean.