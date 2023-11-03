Woman's body found in Warrenville

File photo

The body of an unidentified woman was found on the roadside in Cunupia on Friday afternoon.

The woman was found lying face down with a wound to the head near an area overgrown with bushes at the Southern Main Road in Warrenville.

She was wearing a multi-coloured dress and a pair of slippers.

The police said the victim's hair was dyed in multiple colours.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigators (Region III) police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Anyone with information on her identity or the circumstances of her death can call the Cunupia police station at 665-3080 or the nearest police station. People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.