Why hide truth about murders?

File photo

THE EDITOR: Anthony J Arrindell has advocated in a letter that murders in TT should not be put on the front pages of local newspapers but instead be published (hidden in my view) on the inside pages so as not to discourage tourism for the country.

In other words, hide the facts from the tourists, Arrindell? Why try to hide the truth?

W DOPSON

Woodbrook