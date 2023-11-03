Tobago carnival: An opportunity NCC let slip

Winston "Gypsy" Peters - Angelo Marcelle

Guest Column

KEVAN GIBBS

WITH THE echoes of the Tobago carnival 2023 still ringing in my ears, it's hard to ignore that there's a tale of missed chances that we need to talk about.

On Monday, one daily newspaper chose the headline “Carnival letdown” on its front page to report the disappointment of Winston "Gypsy" Peters, chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC).

Peters, however, would go on to admit to the NCC's minimal involvement in organising the festival, claiming that the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) organisers were unwilling to work with the commission.

Dr Charleston Thomas of the THA Division of Tourism, Culture and Antiquities promptly contested this claim and said it was the NCC which was guilty of breaking several promises to help with the festival's success.

What is a let-down to me is the missed chance for the NCC to step up, nurture and collaborate.

The Tobago carnival isn't just any festival. It's a lively, unique cultural extravaganza that mirrors the rich medley of traditions and talents of Tobago.

Funded by the THA, it is a source of foreign exchange through the participation of visitors.

One can only wonder if the NCC’s position has more to do with not being given the lead in the management of this carnival product, choosing instead to criticise rather than deliver on its national mandate.

Thomas is right to assert that while the NCC oversees Carnival nationally, the Tobago carnival has its unique identity and requirements.

It is clear that Peters's perspective on the Tobago carnival differs from the THA's vision, which is not inherently problematic.

Diversity of thought could lead to more comprehensive planning and execution.

But his comments have raised questions about the NCC's role and vision for the Tobago carnival.

It cannot merely be a scaled-down imitation of the TT Carnival, but a celebration of Tobago's rich heritage.

Using the TT Carnival as a benchmark to grade the Tobago production shows a complete lack of vision and understanding.

The NCC should have stepped up, lent a hand, and supported Tobago's local efforts rather than deliver a series of missed commitments and unfulfilled promises.

According to Thomas, the NCC, through its chairman, had pledged to assist with road management and transporting large costumes to Tobago.

These commitments would have been critical to the weekend's seamless execution, but none of these promises materialised, leaving me to question the NCC's intentions.

The NCC cannot simply make promises, not follow through and then claim to be disappointed in the end product.

It should have been proactive in reaching out to the organising committee in Tobago, offering support, guidance and resources to ensure the carnival's success, even if it is not leading its management.

In a broader context, the NCC and its chairman must recognise and admit the missed opportunities in both the Tobago and Trinidad Carnivals.

The TT Carnival, now only a few weeks away, has faced its share of challenges under the management of the NCC, including late funding releases, organisational inefficiencies, and producing a series of shows that have become outdated and lack any pop-culture influence in Trinidad.

In just two years, the Tobago carnival is well on its way to becoming a major attraction, drawing visitors from all over the world.

It's a chance for Tobago to shine and show off its vibrant culture and warm hospitality, but without the support of the NCC the full potential of the weekend will be slow in coming.

It's time for the NCC to rectify its mistakes, deliver on its mandate and seize the opportunity to uplift the Tobago carnival.

The NCC has a responsibility to all TT citizens, not just those on the larger island.

It must recognise and embrace the importance of the Tobago carnival and invest in its growth and development.

It's time for the NCC to step up and catalyse positive change. Let's not let any more opportunities slip through our fingers.

The Tobago carnival deserves the recognition, support and celebration it truly deserves.

It's time to uplift the Tobago carnival and showcase the rich tapestry of our cultural heritage to the world.