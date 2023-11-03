Through US Embassy: 40 migrants learn English, life skills

The 40 participants received their official certifications at the end of the ceremony. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

This Wednesday, the Families in Action organisation graduated 40 Venezuelan migrants from a transitioning programme in TT sponsored by the US embassy.

The closing ceremony was held at the Public Affairs Office of the embassy at Briar Place, Sweet Briar Road, Port of Spain.

The programme lasted nine months, including a three-month follow-up, and was dedicated to addressing the unique challenges migrants face in the community and equipping them with the linguistic tools and resources necessary for a more promising future.

Participants benefited from modules on life skills, empowerment and English language learning.

Dionne Guischard, director of Families in Action, said this programme was focused on Venezuelan migrants and seeks to promote their skills.

“The vision of Families in Action is to promote the growth and advancement of migrants here, and for the last 35 years we have supported them psychologically and socially. We give this support throughout the Caribbean, and when the opportunity arose to extend the vision to the Venezuelan community, we could not resist.”

The programme offers language and growth courses for 2,000 people with the support of a bilingual psychologist. More than 300 people have benefited from the courses by opening their own businesses.

“Its courses have generated a change in migrants. We feel it is the key to open opportunities for them. The project is not only to teach, but to forge a feeling of brotherhood between the local and migrant community.”

Ken Ramghan, project co-ordinator said Families in Action recognises there are more than 60,000 Venezuelan migrants in TT and that work is an important aspect of their remaining here.

“We know that it is important to know what to do, but also to improve the language to accept the opportunities and challenges that await them on the street.”

For this stage of the project 83 migrants were registered, of whom 40 completed the course.

Kirsten Michener, public affairs officer, US embassy, said the programme was developed to help Venezuelan migrants improve their entrepreneurship and resilience.

She said improving their English opens up opportunities for them to integrate into the local community.

“The transitioning programme has to do with language and skills developing them for daily life. Through these courses we are ensuring a better quality of life for migrants.”

Daniela Cumana, a participant, said she was proud of herachievements thanks to these empowering opportunities.

“Now I will open my own business, thanks to this knowledge. I think it is important the organisations give us these opportunities to learn not only the English language, but also the tools to undertake with our individual capabilities, and many times migrants do not know how to take advantage of them.”

The 40 participants received certificates at the end of the ceremony.