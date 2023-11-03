Taurus celebrates 15th anniversary with international sound clash

Three sound systems - Digital Entertainment of TT, Stereo Five from New York, US, and Sound Lyon of Antigua will battle at an international sound clash at Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain on November 4. -

Taurus Movement celebrates its 15th anniversary as one of Trinidad and Tobago’s leading sound systems with an international sound clash at Sound Forge in Port of Spain on November 4 from 11 pm.

The clash will feature three sound systems – Stereo Five from New York, US; Sound Lyon of Antigua, and Digital Entertainment out of Point Fortin, Trinidad.

The three sounds will battle it out, musically and lyrically, for a trophy, provided by hosts Taurus Movement.

The anticipation is already building ahead of the event as each competing sound has already sent early warnings to their opponents, forecasting victory days before the clash sounds off.

Additionally, on November 3, Taurus will host a welcome party for the visiting sound systems at D 59 Bar & Lounge in Grand Bazaar in Bamboo from midnight. Making a special appearance will be Sound Revolution from Cayman Islands.

Here, several non-competing sounds will get a chance to showcase some of their dubplates and deejaying skills ahead of November 4 show at which only the clashing sounds will play dubplates.

Event organiser and Taurus Movement lead selector said this is their second stage show anniversary, having held the first edition five years ago, for their tenth year in the business.

“We’re just proud to be 15 and still growing and learning and striving one clash and stage show at a time to emulate to be on the level of all the household names worldwide and make Trinidad proud,” he said.