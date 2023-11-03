Rajesh Arjoon, Samantha Joseph to show at Studio Joli

Egret in Flight - Samantha Joseph -

Studio Joli will host an "unusual joint exhibition" featuring Rajesh Arjoon and Samantha Joseph from November 4.

The exhibition will feature a blend of classically realistic scenes and quirky animal studies, a media release said.

As a child, Arjoon was inspired to draw through comic books and graphic novels. He found a career in the sign industry as a commercial and graphic artist, and after 25 years of experience, turned his interests to fine art. He has staged several exhibitions and his work is admired for its vivid details and realism. Arjoon is a multi-faceted artist, whose work reflects the soul of his homeland, laidback and tranquil, teeming with profound stories, the release said.

He divides his time between his artistic endeavours and his pursuits as a musician and lead singer of the band, Imaginary Friends. As a special feature, his bandmate, guitarist Michael Chang Wei will be providing guitar accompaniment on the exhibition's opening night.

Samantha "SammyJo" Joseph was born in Trinidad and Tobago and grew up in the UK. Her early experiences of exploring art in libraries, art galleries and museums in London shaped her appreciation for art, the release said. Joseph studied art and her earlier works were illustrations in pen and ink techniques.

Since her return to Trinidad in 2018, she has been actively exhibiting her work in galleries and artisan markets. Her first solo exhibition, War & Peace, was in 2022. Joseph will be opening her own art/tattoo studio in 2024, and plans to publish a book of illustrations.

Her new body of work uses oil paints, oil pastels, metallic leaf and marker underdrawings to capture farm animals and birds. She reconstructed birds in flight over water with silver leaf to reflect the glittering surface of waves.

Opening night is from 5-8 pm. The exhibition runs until November 16 at the studio, 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James, 10 am-6 pm Monday to Friday and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays.

For more info: Facebook and Instagram.