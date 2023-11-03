Rain dampens Red Force, Scorpions match

Jamaica Scorpions’ Dennis Bulli plays a shot during the CG United Super50 match against TT Red Force, on Thursday, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. - ROGER JACOB

RAIN spoiled the contest between TT Red Force and Jamaica Scorpions in the CG United Super50 tournament at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Thursday as the match ended in a no result.

After rain throughout the afternoon the match was called off at 3.30 pm.

Scorpions closed their innings on 213/9 in 48 overs, but Red Force never got an opportunity to bat.

Batting first, the top order of the Scorpions continued to struggle as they were three wickets down with less than 70 runs on the board.

Chadwick Walton (23), Jermaine Blackwood (ten) and Andre McCarthy (19) all fell cheaply, but a solid partnership between captain Rovman Powell and Nkrumah Bonner led Scorpions back into the contest.

The prolific leg spinner Yannic Cariah was kept wicket-less for his first eight overs.

However, the leading wicket taker in the tournament could not be kept quiet forever as he removed Powell for 48 off 69 balls, caught by wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran.

It was Cariah’s 15th wicket of the competition.

Bonner tried to hold the innings together, bringing up his 50 with a cut shot off Cariah to backward point for four. It was an expensive over by Cariah as he conceded three fours to end with figures of 1/54 in ten overs.

Brad Barnes’s stay at the crease was brief as he was trapped leg before for one to fast bowler Shannon Gabriel.

Jeavor Royal was the next batsman dismissed, leg before to Sunil Narine for two as the off spinner snatched his third wicket.

Wickets continued to tumble including the wicket of Bonner for 74, caught at long on by Kjorn Ottley to give left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein the wicket. Bonner’s 104-ball innings included seven fours.

Rain interrupted play with Scorpions on 197/9 after 46 overs, leading to a one hour and 15-minute delay.

The Scorpions innings was reduced to 48 overs when play resumed. Ten more runs were added to the total as Scorpions closed on 213/9 with Dennis Bulli on 15 not out and Nicholson Gordon on three not out.

Hosein and Narine were the pick of the Red Force players, grabbing 3/34 in ten overs and 3/30 in ten overs respectively.

As soon as Scorpions completed their innings the rain returned as Red Force did not get time to start their innings.

During one of the rain delays, a few of the Red Force players signed autographs and took pictures with students.

Red Force have already sealed a place in the semi-finals, but will play their final preliminary match on Sunday against Barbados Pride at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba at 1 pm.

Up to press time on Thursday, the match between Pride and Leeward Islands Hurricanes was still in progress at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Summarised Scores:

JAMAICA 213/9 (48 overs) (Nkrumah Bonner 74, Rovman Powell 48; Sunil Narine 3/30, Akeal Hosein 3/34) vs TT RED FORCE. No result