Police Service Commission 2022 report: 8% public confidence in police

ONLY eight per cent of the population believe the police are doing a good job in dealing with crime.

In contrast, 71 per cent of the population are afraid of being attacked by a stranger in their community, 77 per cent fear they will be a victim of robbery/home invasion/housebreaking, and 73 per cent feel unsafe leaving doors open when they are home.

These were some of the results of a 2022 public trust, confidence and satisfaction survey by the Police Service Commission (PSC). This information was contained in the PSC’s 2022 annual report, laid in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

In the report, PSC chairman retired Justice Judith Jones said, “At present, we are faced with a crime situation that has far surpassed that which applied in 2003-2004.”

This is highlighted by the murder rate.

Jones said, “By 2022, the murder rate moved from the 2005 figures of almost 30 per 100,000 and sky-rocketed to approximately 44 per 100,000.

“In contrast, the detection rate for murders has remained static at 12.9 per cent.”

She added this was reflected in the results of the survey, showing low numbers of people having low confidence in the ability of the police to fight crime while more people were afraid of the high probability of becoming victims of crimes themselves.

In acknowledging this, Jones said other facts must also be acknowledged.

“Crime is not a one-fix problem and requires intervention at many levels.”

Jones said the commission believes “that one of the ways to improve the presentsituation is to create a more effective oversight body which provides structured assistance tothe Commissioner (of Police -CoP) in the management of the police service.”

She added this involves the PSC having adequate staffing to execute its mandate better and increase how it can help the CoP.

Concerning its existing responsibility to recruit and select CoPS and deputy police commissioners (DCPs), Jones said it is ideal that a CoP “should be appointed from among the ranks of the service.”

This, she continued, “provides a promotional path for career police officers, strengthens the organisation and builds morale.”

For the PSC to be able to appoint the most effective leader within the police service, Jones said the commission must have a strategic role in establishing the training requirements for members of the service. Jones said this would further ensure that “the alignment of the Police Service’s promotion processes and criteria for promotion with those used by the commission for appointment to the top offices will enhance the commission’s ability to appoint the best person for the job.”

The PSC should also monitor the performance of assisting police commissioners.

Jones said this is important because these people often act as CoPs or DCPs.

To ensure the continuity of service of a CoP, Jones said the PSC proposes the retirement age for this office holder be extended from 60 to 65 years.

“Extending the retirement age to 65 will allow for continuity of service of persons holding the post of CoP.”

She observed that even in a perfect promotional system, where someone ascends to CoP by promotion through the ranks, that person is often in their mid to late 50s.

“Retirement at age 60 would not give such a person the time to establish their policies, make necessary fundamental changes and put their individual stamp on the organisation.”

Section 123(7) of the Constitution gives the commission a wider role concerning the management of the police service by being able to demand a report from the CoP on any manner relating to the management of the service.

But Jones said the Constitution is silent about how the PSC can use such a report.

“The commission proposes that the legislation requires that, where it considers appropriate arising from the contents of the report, the commission make recommendations to the Commissioner relating to the management of the police Service and the Commissioner be required to action or, at the very least, consider such recommendations.”

Jones also said the PSC believes its life should be extended from three to five years to properly discharge its duties.

“While the Constitution provides that the office of a member of a service commissionshall become vacant upon the expiration of 5 years from the date of appointment or such shorter period as may be specified at the time of appointment, the commission notes that in the main, appointments have been for three years.”