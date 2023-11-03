Pleasantville advance to Big Five girls football semi-finals

Pleasantville Secondary’s Maya Wong (C) controls the ball against pressure from St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain players during the Girls Big Five match, on Thursday, at St Joseph’s Convent grounds, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

PLEASANTVILLE Secondary defeated St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Girls Big Five tournament on Thursday to seal a spot in the semi-finals.

Playing at the St Joseph's Convent ground in St Clair, Pleasantville won the match 3-2 to progress to the semi-finals at 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

Tayean Wylie, Maya Wong and 13 year old Nikita Gosine were the goal scorers for Pleasantville. For St Joseph's Convent, Kaitlyn Darwent was on target and the other goal was an own goal. Pleasantville have not been shy in front of goal scoring more than 100 goals this season.

On Wednesday, Pleasantville will face Scarborough Secondary and the other semi-final will see Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School battle East Zone champions Five Rivers Secondary.

The winner of the Tobago championship division was decided on Wednesday, as Scarborough Secondary (30 points) just edged their way to the title to dethrone the 2022 national intercol champions Signal Hill Secondary (29 points). Carrying a one-point advantage into the final round, Scarborough held their nerve as they got a 3-0 win against Mason Hall Secondary at Moriah Recreation Grounds to get their hands on the Tobago title.

J'Eleisha Alexander, last year's SSFL MVP, starred once again for Scarborough as she netted one of the three girls, to add to goals scored by Arianna Bacchus and Kaleah Duke.

Signal Hill did their utmost to keep the pressure on Scarborough as they got a 2-0 win over Bishop's High School courtesy of a double from Naomi Waldrop. In Wednesday's other game, Speyside Secondary got a 2-0 victory over Pentecostal Light and Life with goals coming from J'naya Gray and Terrysha Harry.

The last round of the SSFL premiership division boys competition will be played on Friday with eight matches. Fatima have already sealed the title, while Pleasantville Secondary, Bishop's High School and Chaguanas North Secondary have been demoted.

Boys Fixtures:

Bishop's High vs Pleasantville, Plymouth Recreation Ground, 3.30 pm

Chaguanas North vs San Juan North, Edinburgh 500, 3.45 pm

Presentation College, San Fernando vs East Mucurapo, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, 3.45 pm

QRC vs Arima North, QRC grounds, 3.45 pm

St Anthony's vs Naparima, St Anthony's, 3.45 pm

St Mary's vs Fatima, St Mary's, 3.45 pm

St Benedict's vs Malick, Mahaica Oval, 3.45 pm

Trinity College East vs Speyside, Trinity College East, 3.30 pm